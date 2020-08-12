SHSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine hosts first White Coat ceremony
Sam Houston State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine made history Saturday, Aug. 8, by holding their first White Coat ceremony. The formality is the initial step for the inaugural class of 75 diverse, first-year medical students. This is the first medical school located in Montgomery County and the state’s third osteopathic medical school.
