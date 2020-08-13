Volunteers clean up boat ramp
Photos contributed by Cody Jackson
Volunteers cleaned up the public boat ramp on the Trinity River last Sunday. Who they were remains a mystery to the newspaper, but whoever they were The Vindicator sends its thanks.
