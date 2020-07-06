SHSU nationally recognized for cyber defense education

Sam Houston State University has been designated by The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education through 2025.

The overall goal of the program is to reduce vulnerability in national information infrastructure by promoting higher education and research in cyber defense and producing professionals with cyber defense expertise.

The application process for the Cyber Defense Education designation was led by Brad Glisson, director of the Cyber Forensic Intelligence Center and associate professor of computer science. The designation is based on an evaluation of the curriculum for the B.S. in computer science with a concentration in information assurance. The B.S. in computer science with a concentration in information assurance is offered in the Department of Computer Science in the College of Science and Engineering Technology.

This new designation places SHSU among an elite group of universities that meet the federal government’s criteria for demonstrating a commitment to cyber defense education and security research. One of the criteria in which cyber defense education programs are evaluated is on the strength of their cybersecurity centers.

Glisson joined SHSU in 2018 specifically to revitalize the center. He believes this designation is a step in the right direction for building a leading research and informational facility in cyber forensics and cybersecurity at Sam Houston State.

“This governmental designation conveys the quality of education received by students at SHSU,” Glisson said. “We are pleased with the recognition that comes with being a Center for Academic Excellence and appreciate all the effort and hard work of our faculty and staff to receive such a prestigious designation from the U.S. government.”