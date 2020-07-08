Syble “Sally” Lavonne Racki, 1934-2020

Syble “Sally” Lavonne Racki, 85, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, in Livingston. Sally was born Sept. 4, 1934 in Daisetta to parents Alton Walters and Edna Murphy Walters who preceded her in death, along with her husband, Raymond D. Racki; daughters, April Rae Racki Townsend, Mary Diana Racki, and Alyssa Kay Racki; brother, Leon Aldon Walters; and granddaughter, Cara Rose Townsend.

Sally is playing piano in Heaven today! Gone are her bodily woes: her fingers have straightened again; her body is no longer bent; her beautiful smile is back in place. As of 6:30 a.m. on June 30, Sally has slipped the bonds of earth and made her way to the shores of Heaven. To say that we — anyone who ever knew her — will miss her smile, her laugh, her voice in song, her talent for music, her “derring-do” spirit, her capacity for love is to state the obvious.

Sally’s final earthly residence was at The Gardens in Livingston, where she stayed and played her Concert Grand Piano from 2014 until her recent death on June 30. May she rest in peace.

Mrs. Racki is survived by her sisters, Sonja Asendorf and husband Wally, and Darlene Wise; sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Racki; grandsons, Chase and Hunter Townsend; granddaughter, Caitlin Townsend; two great-grandchildren; two nephews; two nieces; six great nieces; one great nephew; one great-great nephew; Aunt Lonelle Walters; numerous cousins, and many other loving family members and friends.

Sally was laid to rest at Liberty Catholic Cemetery, Liberty, Texas on Friday, July 3.

The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at The Gardens in Livingston for their loving and attentive care of Sally these last years.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.