Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
County Questions Financing New Jail
Next article
Connie Teel Gholson

Softball Showdown a Success

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Kevin McDonnel rears back to take a big swing during the 10-Team Showdown Co-Ed Softball Tournament on Saturday.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Sophia Jenkins (left) throws a pitch as Liberty High School coach Joe Slack looks on at the 10-Team Showdown Co-Ed Softball Tournament.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Teams in the 10-Team Showdown Co-Ed Softball Tournament are all smiles as they help raise funds for non-profits Just Amazing Youth Sports, Inc. and Raising Awesome Awareness, Inc.

LIBERTY— Over the weekend, the community got together to host a softball tournament, and with a successful turnout, organizers were ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2025