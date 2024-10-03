STATEMENT FROM LIBERTY ISD

We want to inform you about an incident that occurred today at Liberty Middle School. This morning an LMS student bravely came forward to report that another student was in possession of a BB gun on campus.

Immediately, school staff detained the student. A search was conducted, and the described weapon was found. The City of Liberty Police Department responded and will conduct a full investigation into the matter.

We would like to take this moment to express our gratitude to the student who reported the incident. This swift action is a perfect example of the importance of promptly alerting a trusted adult, school administrator, or using the See Something, Say Something link on our website or student Chromebooks to report concerning behavior. Their decision helped ensure the safety and well-being of everyone on campus.

We understand that incidents like this can be unsettling, and we want to reassure you that your child’s safety remains our top priority. We also encourage families to have ongoing conversations with their students about the importance of school safety and reporting any concerns.

Thank you for your continued support of our schools and for reinforcing the importance of keeping our campuses a safe environment for everyone.