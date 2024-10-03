Hardin derails Lady Panthers win streak

ANAHUAC – The Lady Panthers unraveled their winning streak Tuesday night in a close match at home against the Hardin Lady Hornets 16-25, 22-25, 25-14, 23-25. The Lady Panthers are now 4-1 in district and 22-15 in overall season play.

In a rally, during play on Anahuac’s side of the net, the ball became lodged above an HVAC duct. Cyann Cook was ready under the ductwork for the ball as play came to a halt, and the referees called for a point replay.

Hardin’s coach loudly disagreed with the call and the wait time for Anahuac to produce another ball to continue play. The referees prevailed and the teams replayed the point.

In high school volleyball, if a player causes the ball to strike the overhead structure on their side of the court, their team may keep the ball in play.

In the case of the disappearing volleyball Tuesday night, the referees decided the overhead structure rule applied since the ball was still on Anahuac’s side and Cook was ready to play out the point.

In the four-set match, Meg Kreuzer had nine kills out of an overall 23 kills for the team. Kreuzer and Cook had nine total blocks and block assists.

A right-side hitter, Cook has stepped up her blocking skills to assist the big girls in the middle at the net.

Callie Henicke saw nine digs in the four sets she played and Ashton Rose, once again, finished the match with good dig numbers at six. Setter Abby Foster set up 19 of the 23 total kills scored. Cook took 20 serves with only two service receive errors.

Senior residents of the Anahuac area get free admission to Anahuac High School sports events. The Lady Panthers invite you to enjoy the action of high school volleyball Tuesday and Friday nights.