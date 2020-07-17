Three-vehicle, one driver accident

Around 2 p.m. today, the Liberty Fire Department and Liberty Police Department responded to a wreck on Cos Street between Main and Travis, in which it seems the driver of a black pickup hit another pickup parked on the north side of the street, hit a car parked on the south side of the street, and then hit the first pickup again.

No one was inside either of the parked vehicles.

The driver of the black pickup was placed in an ambulance for transport to the hospital. What injuries, if any, he sustained are not known.