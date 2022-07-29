Traffic accident near courthouse

Around 9:30 am Friday; a two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Main and Sam Houston streets in Liberty near the courthouse.

According to Liberty PD Lt. Chip Fairchild, a Nissan truck was traveling northbound on Main when it ran the red light before striking a Nissan passenger car going eastbound on Sam Houston.

All were transported to Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center with only minor injuries.

There was no damage to any surrounding structures, both vehicles were towed from the scene, and traffic reopened within the hour.