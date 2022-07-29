Kidnap victim returned, charges filed

On July 7, 2022 the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 15 year old juvenile runaway who was last seen at her residence in the Tarkington area on July 6, 2022. The Criminal Investigation Division was able to determine that the juvenile had met an adult male at an airport in Houston, TX and flew with him to the Denver, Colorado area. During the investigation the adult male was identified as David Robert Harry Price, date of birth 08/13/1997. Enough probable cause was developed and an arrest warrant was issued for David Price for the offense of Kidnapping.

At the time of the warrant issuance Investigators had narrowed down the subject’s location to Aurora, Colorado. On July 28, 2022, with the assistance of the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, Denver PD and Aurora PD, a known location was found. At approximately 8:15 local time, David Price was located and placed into custody for the Kidnapping offense. The Juvenile was also located and recovered. At this time the juvenile is in the process of being returned to Texas where the investigation will continue for possible further State and Federal charges