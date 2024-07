DAYTON — A building fire has claimed the life of a man who was unable to escape the structure Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire on CR 607 near Dayton Electric Co. after a neighbor called to report the structure fire.

Liberty County Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Larry Wilburn was called to the scene for an inquest and Sterling Funeral Home uplifted the remains.

This is a developing story, and more details are forthcoming.