Monday storm update from Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas has successfully restored power to more than 95% of customers impacted by Hurricane Beryl. As of 11 a.m. Monday, approximately 240,500 of the 252,460 customers impacted by the storm have been restored. The remaining outages are in the Woodlands, Conroe, New Caney and Cleveland areas, which were the hardest hit areas due to the path of Hurricane Beryl.

Most customers are expected to be restored by the end of day Monday, but some customers in the Cleveland and New Caney areas may not be restored until Tuesday, July 16, due to access issues and extensive damage from downed vegetation. If estimated restoration times change, Entergy Texas will send a direct message to all impacted customers that includes information about when they can expect to receive power and ways to stay informed.



Damage assessments in the Conroe area found:

· 118 poles down

· 165,600 feet of downed wire

· 74 damaged transformers

· 119 broken crossarms

Damage assessments in The Woodlands area found:

· 52 poles down

· 63,600 feet of downed wire

· 26 damaged transformers

· 49 broken crossarms

Damage assessments in the New Caney area found:

· 173 poles down

· 347,700 feet of downed wire

· 92 damaged transformers

· 164 broken crossarms

Damage assessments in the Cleveland area found:

· 186 poles down

· 341,400 feet of downed wire

· 71 damaged transformers

· 337 damaged crossarms

Once vegetation is cleared and crews are ready to repair or rebuild parts of the distribution system, the location of poles can also create certain challenges. Poles can be located:

· In a backyard where our large bucket trucks can’t access. Here, crews still must clean up the area, manually pull the old pole out and use shovels to clean out the existing hole or hand dig a new hole. Then, crews manually install the new pole using specialized equipment.

· In swampy or wet areas. In this case, special marsh or high-water equipment must be used to replace a pole.

· In wooded or off-road areas. In these situations, access can be hampered by fallen trees or other debris, or having to cross waterways, bayous or creeks. This also takes additional effort, time and specialized equipment, as well as a vegetation-removal team member to clear a path before we can send in line crews to replace a pole.

