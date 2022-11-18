Trio of former LISD educators indicted for child abuse

Indictments have been brought against three former Liberty ISD employees on allegations of abuse of a special needs student.

“Providing a safe and caring educational environment for our children is Liberty ISD’s first priority. When we were initially made aware of potential concerns regarding some educators’ interactions with one of our students,” reads a statement from the law firm of Buechler and Associates in Austin, Texas, on behalf of Liberty ISD.

According to the statement, LISD officials immediately alerted law enforcement upon learning of the allegations and removed the educators from the classroom while conducting the investigation last year.

“Based upon our investigation, we reported the educators to the State Board for Educator Certification and shared our results with law enforcement officials. Based upon the investigation back in 2021, none of the individuals continued in our employment from that time forward. Liberty ISD is continuing to work with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office for the benefit of our children.”

Arrests were made of two of the three suspects following an investigation of four separate incidents that took place in April of 2021, according to jail records

According to jail records, Tarah Michelle Tinney, 33, of Liberty, was taken into custody by the Liberty County Pct. 6 Constables Office.

Melody Michel LaPointe, 47, of Baytown, was arrested on Thursday at Bonnie P. Harper Primary School in Baytown, where she is now employed as a teacher. According to jail records, she was taken into custody by the Liberty County Pct. 1 Constables Office.

Goose Creek CISD officials released a statement regarding the arrest during dismissal on Thursday at the school.

“The cause for arrest occurred in Liberty County and is not affiliated with Goose Creek CISD in any way. The teacher is currently placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, after which the District will take appropriate action. As this is a pending legal matter, Goose Creek CISD will allow the legal process to proceed and refrain from any further comment.”

The third suspect was expected to surrender to authorities.

Tinney and LaPointe remain in custody at the Liberty County Jail with no bond.

The Vindicator will have more information when it is made available.