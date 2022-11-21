Patricia Gail Gossett, age 85, of Liberty, Texas, passed away in her sleep at her home in Henderson, Texas, on November 18, 2022, due to complications from Alzheimer’s. She was born to William T. and Lenora B. Hays on August 31, 1937, in Turkey, Texas. She met then married the love her life, Haskell Gossett, from Henderson Texas, with whom she enjoyed 64 years of marriage.

Patricia loved life and people, but above all she loved God and her family. Over the years of her life, she enjoyed music, reading, sewing, and oil painting. She even made clothes for her daughter’s dolls. She was recognized and awarded an honor by Heights Baptist Church of Liberty, TX for having served as pianist then organist for the church for over 50 years.

Patricia was a homemaker for her husband and young children. As her children grew, she worked as the bookkeeper for her husband’s pharmacy, Liberty Drug. She worked several years at National Pipe and Tube before earning her teaching degree from Lamar University. She taught at Hardin Elementary School, mostly first grade, until her retirement.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Haskell Gossett, of Henderson Texas; her three children, Melissa Gossett Avra, and husband Ronald, of Beaumont, Texas; Michael Gossett of Canyon City, Colorado; and Mark Gossett of Liberty, Texas. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Keisha Avra Maxey and husband Randy, of Liberty, Texas; Kelli Avra Smith, and husband Kyle, of Liberty, Texas; Mariel Avra Klauer, and husband Tom, of Phoenix, Arizona. She is also survived by her two sisters, Judy Olivarez and Kitty Shively. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Gossett will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 26, 2022 in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Lane and Gene Gossett officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until service time on Saturday, November 26, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Jakeb Copeland, Kaleb Copeland, Randy Maxey, Kyle Smith, Tom Klauer, Ron Avra, and Zane Maxey.

