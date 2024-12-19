Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
Man sentenced in Horseshoe Lake Estates murder
Next article
Theresa "Onalee" Crocker

Truly home for the holidays

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Members of the Slankard family enjoy sitting on the porch. The date of the photo is unknown.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Currently, Kevin and Leigh Ann Slankard live in the family home. The home was repainted, and the flooring was redone, but the framework remains unchanged.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Brenda and Cecil Slankard enjoy spending time with family in the home built in the late 1930s.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Keith, Cecil Jr. and Kevin Slankard enjoy spending time with each other during the holiday season.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Kevin and Michael Slankard enjoying time together at the family's holiday celebration.
  • Article Image Alt Text
    The original double doors of the Slankard family home opens to show a brightly lit Christmas tree.

BATSON— The spirit of Christmas has lived in one home for many years, passing traditions from father to son for ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2024