Truly home for the holidays

Members of the Slankard family enjoy sitting on the porch. The date of the photo is unknown.

Currently, Kevin and Leigh Ann Slankard live in the family home. The home was repainted, and the flooring was redone, but the framework remains unchanged.

Brenda and Cecil Slankard enjoy spending time with family in the home built in the late 1930s.

Keith, Cecil Jr. and Kevin Slankard enjoy spending time with each other during the holiday season.

Kevin and Michael Slankard enjoying time together at the family's holiday celebration.