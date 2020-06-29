Two more online concerts to go
Catch Dierks Bentley, Meghan Trainor, Becky G, and top sports stars as they share the importance of the 2020 Census through fun, free virtual concert events this week. Here's where and when to tune in:
Dierks Bentley with NFL players Justin Tuck (Giants) and Ben Garland (49ers)
- When: Live on Monday, June 29, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
- Tune in Here: @dierksbentley and on RADIO.COM
Meghan Trainor with Cam Jordan (Saints), Breanna Stewart (WNBA Star – Seattle Storm) and pending Santia Deck (WFLA – new women’s pro football league)
- When: Live on Tuesday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
- Tune in Here: Meghan Trainor on Facebook and on RADIO.COM
Becky G with Marvin Jones Jr (Detroit Lions), JJ Barea (Dallas Mavs) and Nneka Ogwumike from the WNBA LA Sparks
- When: Live on Thursday, July 2, at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
- Tune in Here: On RADIO.COM
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINDICATOR
Subscribe to the print edition here for as little as 77¢ a week. Buy only the e-Edition for as little as 68¢ a week. Rates start at $17.50. The Vindicator has reported the news and sports in Liberty County for 132 years now, and we've just about gotten the hang of it.