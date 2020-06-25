Admission to A&M to be ‘test optional’

COLLEGE STATION, June 24, 2020 – Texas A&M University today announced that it will not require submission of ACT or SAT scores for freshman applicants for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Chris Reed, executive director of admissions, said he and his staff have been actively monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students as they prepare to apply to colleges in the coming year.

"Given the continued restrictions on in-person testing opportunities and in light of recent announcements regarding halted plans for virtual testing, we recognize that action needs to be taken," Reed said. "Students may continue to submit standardized scores from their SAT and/or ACT tests for consideration for admission. Submission of tests scores will not create any unfair advantage or disadvantage for those students who provide them."

He said the action was taken in the spirit of supporting students and in being fair and equitable in admissions decisions.

Several working groups are actively evaluating the application review processes in light of this new policy, and the university will provide more details to students and counselors in the near future.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Admissions at admissions@tamu.edu.