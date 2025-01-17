TxDOT pretreating roadways ahead of possible winter weather





AUSTIN – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews are pretreating major corridors in the Austin area ahead of possible winter weather next week.

Driving surfaces are being pretreated with a saltwater solution to help prevent ice from forming to the pavement. The mobile operation will have minimal impacts to traffic, though drivers should allow a safe traveling distance (approximately 200 feet) between their vehicles and the mobile convoys applying the pretreatment materials.

TxDOT focuses on major corridors to keep roadways passable for those who need them most – first responders and essential workers.

Please remember these important tips during wintry conditions:

· Avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather

· If you must travel, make sure your vehicle is ready for travel, check tires, fluids, wipers and be sure to have a full tank of gas

· Pack blankets or extra clothing, water, and snacks in case you have car trouble or become stranded

· Buckle every passenger, every trip

· Drive to conditions, do not use cruise control or lane assist

· Increase following distance between your vehicle and others

· Move over or slow down for emergency vehicles, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks—give them room to work safely

If you must travel during winter weather, visit DriveTexas.org for the latest road conditions. Drivers can also get statewide road information by calling 800-452-9292.



