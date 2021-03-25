UIL honors Hardin

In honor of 100 years of University Interscholastic League Athletics, the organization that organizes and oversees competition both athletically and academically across Texas is recognizing some the best teams, players and coaches that have excelled over the past century in athletic competition. In Liberty County there are many celebrated sports legends and memories across all areas of athletic competition, but one school is being celebrated for their memorable achievements in Girls Basketball, the 1982 Class 2A State Champion Hardin “Hornettes” basketball team was named amongst the best, along with longtime Hardin Educator Bob Parker for his three consecutive titles as the Lady Hornets Head Coach.

The “Hornettes” won their second of three consecutive state championships in the 1982 season, going 31-1 on the year and taking the top prize in Austin by defeating Phillips High School 69-61. Phillips was located near Borger Texas. It is interesting to point out that Phillips no longer exists, you might google that for some interesting reading.

That team was led by Charlotte Reescano (AllState-1st Team, All-Tournament, 25.6 PPG,), Jennifer Reescano (All-State-1st Team), Tammy Reescano (All-Tournament, 10.4 PPG). Charlotte would go on to play her college career at both the University of Houston and Baylor University.

In the championship contest Charlotte was 14 of 24 shooting from the field and put up 33 points and 22 boards, while Jennifer put up a dozen points of her own. The “Hornettes” were rounded out by Tammy Reescano, Janet Scott, LeAnn Doffing and Tracy Davis.

Parker, known for his time as Superintendent and educator, also made a name for himself early on in his career as a coach, and that coaching career paid great dividends for the town of Hardin, as he coached his “Hornettes” to the 1981, 1982 and 1983 Class 2A Texas High School Girls Basketball State Championships.

Parker’s team defeated New Deal in the 1981 championship 61-46, Phillips in the 1982 affair 69-61 and his 1983 squad came from behind to defeat Hale Center 41-39.

Parker was included on the coaching list with some of the biggest names in Texas Girls Basketball, like Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer and current Texas A&M Head Coach Gary Blair, as well as Joe Lombard who coached his Canyon and Nazareth teams to a combined 19 state championships with a record of 1379-133 and winning percentage of (.912).

Parker recently passed away on January 13, 2021 at the age of 75 years old.

According to lifelong area resident and current Hardin ISD Athletic Director Randy Snell those were some exciting times for the local Hardin community.

“I was in elementary school at that time, but I remember going to the tournaments as a kid, and going to the Regional Tournaments, with the whole town. It kind of put Hardin on the map. Some of those same athletes work for us in the district now,” Snell said.

Anyone interested in taking a stroll down memory lane, you can always swing by The Vindicator and take a look at our archives, they are full of coverage from the Hardin “Hornettes” three consecutive championship runs.