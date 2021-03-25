Lady Panthers shut-down Livingston 10-0 Posted in: Sports Kaci West of Liberty rounds the bases after her two-run homer against Livingston on Tuesday night at home. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky Liberty’s Jaylen Prichard started things off with a single against Livingston on Tuesday night in a 10-0 win. The Vindicator | Jerry Michalsky For the second straight district game, the Liberty Lady Panthers run-ruled their opponent. This time it was Livingston that saw ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!