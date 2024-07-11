Vindicator brings home wins at TPA awards Posted in: News The Vindicators Jerry Michalsky, Jennifer Gray-Richardson and Russell Payne celebrate at the annual Texas Press Association awards in College Station. The Vindicator | Louis Richardson COLLEGE STATION — Each year, the Texas Press Association recognizes newspapers across the state for achievements in journalism, and The ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!