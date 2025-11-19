Walk for peace turns tragic near Dayton

DAYTON— An out of the norm event on the outskirts of town took a horrific turn on Wednesday night, as a group of Buddhist monks on a journey to Washington, D.C. were struck by a vehicle on U.S. 90.

The incident occurred just after dark, when a group of men walking in the right eastbound lane of the highway were struck by another vehicle.

The Vindicator had just spoken to the group at a Shell station up the road about their journey for peace, and less than an hour later, Dayton Police cruisers could be seen heading out of town.

Our news crew was still in the area and arrived near the scene as first responders quickly ascended on the accident.

A pilot vehicle with flashing lights was following behind the monks, who all had reflective vests on.

According to Interim Dayton Police Chief Shane Burleigh, a white Dodge pickup truck struck the back of the pilot truck, which pushed the pilot car into the walking monks.

At least two of the men were hit, and two sustained non-life threatening injuries.

One was transported via air ambulance and the second monk was transported by ambulance.

Burleigh said it is believed driver inattention contributed to the wreck.

The Dayton Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical personnel quickly responded.

When talking with the monks after the ambulances began transport, one said he felt something was wrong just before the accident.

Dannielle Payne, who was headed home from work, said she saw the monks on social media and appreciated what they were doing.

Payne, who was just a few cars behind the incident, added that she was heartbroken to see what happened.

“When I saw him move, I said praise God,” Payne said.

The group was planning on walking until around 9 p.m., and was planning to head towards Mont Belvieu at the time of the accident.

It is unclear if the monks plan to continue on their path to peace, but we will have more details as they become available.