Where was Whooten’s Wharf?

There was once a post office in Liberty County, Texas, at a place called Arion. Can anyone tell us where that was?

How about Dew Drop? Fox? Morard? Perryman?

The Vindicator has found roughly where Willy was, but can anyone tell us where Whooten’s Wharf would have been?

What about Bubconner, Jarvis, Prairie Pointers, Red Clay Hill, Salem, Smithfield or Walnut Bluff?

These were all once places in Liberty County, but who knows where they are now?

Some of the old places were sawmill towns that existed for only a few years. Others were called “postal villages,” meaning they were settlements large enough to have their own post offices. Some of the later ones were oilfield boom towns. Still others were only railroad stations.

Let the newspaper know if you see an error on the map, keeping in mind that it a work in progress and if locations are identified more or less where they belong, that’s good enough, and please tell us if you know where any of the following were once to be found: