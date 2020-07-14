FLNB President and CEO Kelly Stretcher reelected to TBA board

Kelly D. Stretcher of First Liberty National Bank has been elected to the board of directors of the Texas Bankers Association. He was elected during the association’s first Virtual Annual Convention. His first term was nearly 11 years ago while he was the president and COO of First National Bank of Gilmer.

Stretcher, a 1997 graduate of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University, has an Ag Education degree from East Texas State University. With over 30 years in banking, Stretcher and his team has made great strides to improve customer service and technology within First Liberty National Bank, one of which is the installation of the county’s first Interactive Video Teller machine.

He is active in the community as a member of the Masonic Lodge, Liberty Rotary Club and TVE’s executive board.

Chairman of the Board Charles McGuire said, “Kelly’s leadership skills and banking knowledge has allowed our bank to compete with any bank anywhere. We are very honored to have him on our team and this recognition is a well-deserved honor. I have full confidence that the experiences he will gain as a board member of the Texas Bankers Association will benefit our bank both now and in the future.”