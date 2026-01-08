Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Prev article
CALENDAR EVENTS
Next article
Lady Horns drop close game to Onalaska 46-44

Wrapped in Love

Posted in:
News
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Brooklyn Roberts (right) shows the beautiful craftsmanship of a hand-crocheted blanket, made by an anonymous donor, to a resident of the Cleveland Health Care Center. Photo by James Kizzia
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Samantha Sumrall (left), Rhiannon del Principe, Brooklyn Roberts and Brandie Cici Roberts prepare blankets to donate to residents of the Cleveland Health Care Center. Photo by James Kizzia
  • Article Image Alt Text
    Brooklyn Roberts (left) offers a cozy blanket to a resident of the Cleveland Health Care Center. Photos by James Kizzia

CLEVELAND— The holidays are known as the season of giving, and one Tarkington High School junior made it her goal ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Vindicator Copyright © 2026