Wrapped in Love Posted in: News Brooklyn Roberts (right) shows the beautiful craftsmanship of a hand-crocheted blanket, made by an anonymous donor, to a resident of the Cleveland Health Care Center. Photo by James Kizzia Samantha Sumrall (left), Rhiannon del Principe, Brooklyn Roberts and Brandie Cici Roberts prepare blankets to donate to residents of the Cleveland Health Care Center. Photo by James Kizzia Brooklyn Roberts (left) offers a cozy blanket to a resident of the Cleveland Health Care Center. Photos by James Kizzia CLEVELAND— The holidays are known as the season of giving, and one Tarkington High School junior made it her goal