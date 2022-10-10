SUNRISE May 1, 1932 - SUNSET September 25, 2022. Anna Mae (Broussard) Kelly, daughter of Phillip Broussard and Blanche Broussard of Raywood, TX passed on September 25, 2022 in Houston, TX. She was the last survivor of 12 children. Services:

Saturday, Oct. 15, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Raywood, TX

9:00am-10:30am Viewing

10:30am Rosary

11:00 Funeral Mass

Friday, Oct. 14, Wells Funeral Services, Liberty, TX

1pm-4pm Public Viewing

Memorials can be sent to Wells Funeral Services, Liberty, TX