Anna Mae (Broussard) Kelly
SUNRISE May 1, 1932 - SUNSET September 25, 2022. Anna Mae (Broussard) Kelly, daughter of Phillip Broussard and Blanche Broussard of Raywood, TX passed on September 25, 2022 in Houston, TX. She was the last survivor of 12 children. Services:
Saturday, Oct. 15, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Raywood, TX
9:00am-10:30am Viewing
10:30am Rosary
11:00 Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 14, Wells Funeral Services, Liberty, TX
1pm-4pm Public Viewing
Memorials can be sent to Wells Funeral Services, Liberty, TX