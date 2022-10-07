Dayton stings the Yellow Jackets 49-0

DAYTON- In another overall excellent performance, the Dayton Broncos did it again on offense and defense and improved to 5-1 on the season while staying perfect in district on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium with a 49-0 romp of the Galena Park Yellow Jackets on Senior Night.

The Broncos defense recorded it's season consecutive shut-out and have not been scored on in eight quarters. Galena Park could only manage 105-yards of offense on the night while Dayton was rolling up 446. Broncos quarterback Carson Horton had a career night by passing for 329-yards on 16 of 21 passing and also added four touchdown passes through the air for good measure.

In the first half it was all Broncos and you could tell by the stat's sheet. Dayton rolled up 257-yards of offense while holding Galena Park to just 59-yards in jumping out to a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Broncos (5-1, 3-1), started their first offensive possession of the night at the Yellow Jackets 16-yards line after a 35-yard punt return by C.J. Hubert. Two-plays later it was Horton finding Braden White on a 18-yard score to make it 7-0 with 9:02 left in the first quarter. Dayton added to their advantage later in the opening quarter by going 54-yards on nine-plays with Vernon Harrison scoring on a 18-yard run and the lead was 14-0.

With the Broncos defense forcing quick Galena Park possessions, the offense was not needed the ball for long. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, Dayton needed only four plays to add to their lead as Horton hooked up with Jerimiah Stevens on a 45-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 with 7:09 left in the second quarter.

Horton then connected with Hayden Campbell for his third touchdown pass of the first half, with this one coming from 15-yards out and the Broncos led 28-0 at the half.

Dayton put the game out of reach with 21 points in the third quarter. The first score was a Harrison 7-yard touchdown run to make the advantage 35-0. Horton then added to his totals at the 7:49 mark of the the quarter by finding Stevens for a 17-yard score and the Broncos had 42 on the board.

The Broncos final score of the night came with 2:40 left in the third quarter and it was Holden Campbell scoring from a yard-out and a 49-0 lead. That capped off a 65-yard seven-play drive.

Holden Campbell led the Dayton running game with 61-yards rushing on eight carries. Harrison added 44-yards on the ground. Hubert caught three passes for 90-yards while White had four receptions for 74-yards and Stevens caught three for 72-yards.

Dayton and Fort Bend Marshall sit tied for first place in the district standings with 3-0 marks.

The Broncos will have a big game on Friday night as they travel to the Reservation and a meeting with Port Neches-Groves.