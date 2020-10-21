Betty Jean Harris, 1931–2020

Betty Jean Harris, 89, of Liberty passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18,, in Baytown. Betty was born April 22, 1931 in Tupelo, Mississippi, to parents John S. Long and Ida Kathleen Spencer Long, who preceded her in death, along with her husband of 26 years, Thurman Harris; her brother, John Long; and her sister, Kathleen Alred.

Betty was a strong, determined, Christian woman with the heart of a missionary. She loved God and her church and sang in the church choir for many years. Betty was a beloved teacher and librarian who loved books and reading. She had a passion for her family and missions. She was a great mom who loved her family dearly and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. She always wanted to point people to Jesus.

Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Michael Thurman Harris and wife Elizabeth, and James Ray Harris and wife Rebecca; granddaughter, Abigail Harris; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held 9–11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas, with services to begin at 11 a.m. Betty will be laid to rest at Cooke Cemetery, Liberty, immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, books can be donated in Betty’s name to the Liberty Middle School Library.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.