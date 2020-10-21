Brenda Carol Weeks Bowen, 1951–2020

Brenda Carol Weeks Bowen, 69, of Dayton passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18. She was born on March 13, 1951, in Liberty to Clarence Edward Weeks and Mattie Armetha Davis Weeks. Brenda married Leroy Dewayne Bowen on Nov. 15, 1969 and they were married for 25 years.

She graduated in 2005 from MTI College of Business and Technology where she became a Medical Coder. She loved board games, her favorites were Yahtzee and Backgammon. In her later years, she liked crocheting and working on puzzles. Brenda was very vocal and shared her opinions with you whether you wanted to hear it or not. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Bowen; parents, Clarence and Mattie Weeks; and brother, Donald Ray Weeks.

Brenda is survived by her sons, Stephen Bowen and wife Jennifer, and Darryl Bowen; granddaughters, Elizabeth Bowen, Devin Bowen, and Ainsley Bowen; grandsons, Dewayne Bowen and Brody Bowen; and a host of extended family and friends.

Serving the family as pallbearers will be Jesse Taylor, Connor Suber, Steve Sanchez, Kerry Marcantel, Kevin Hoffman and Steve Pool. Honorary pallbearer will be Dewayne Bowen.

A visitation for family and friends will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, with a Celebration of Brenda’s Life to follow at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, TX 77535. Interment will follow in Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.