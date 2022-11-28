Beverly Delores Powell Gurth of Dayton, Texas passed away November 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Houston, Texas on November 18, 1938, to Charles and Corinne Powell. They had two daughters, Beverly and Linda.

She grew up in the Park Place area graduating from the University of Houston getting her Master’s Degree in Education where she taught in Houston for 1 year and went on to teach in Dayton ISD for 31 years.

She had a passion for sewing and was an excellent seamstress.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, David P. Gurth; step-daughters, Pamela Gurth of Virginia, Patty and Glenn VanDerbeek of Beach City, Connie and Jerry Carey of Baytown; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to niece, Reasa Pouland for the care she gave to Beverly during her illness, also to Ascend Hospice Care, Melinda, Laura, Monica, and Rev. Mark Downs.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Oaklawn Cemetery, 15984 TX 36, Somerville, Texas 77879.