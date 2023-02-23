Billy Aaron Singleton was born October 14, 1969, in Beaumont, Texas, to Billy Ray Singleton and Gloria Jean (Rountree) Payne. He passed from this life to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023, in Liberty, Texas.

Aaron is survived by his mother, Gloria Payne; children, Robert Aaron Singleton. Andrew Chambers, & wife Sherry, Clair Williams & husband Jay, Andrea Carouthers, Kade Carouthers; sisters, Lana Strahan & husband David, Paula Stanley, Kayla Parker & husband Seth, Carla meadows & significant other Chuck Bender; brother, Robert Kyle Payne & wife Cassy; Six grandchildren; many other loved ones and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Singleton; beloved wife, Patsy Singleton; stepfather, Howard Payne; brother, Roy Allen Payne; sister, Tammy Payne; and nephew, Brandon Hinklin.

A Visitation for Aaron will be held 12:00 (noon), Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Guedry Cemetery, in Batson, Texas, With Bro. Michael Loftin officiating. Interment to Follow.