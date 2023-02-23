William C. “Bud” Lee Jr. peacefully passed away at his home in Hardin on Monday, February 20, 2023. Bud was born on March 3, 1944, at Mercy Hospital in Liberty, Texas. He was affectionately referred to as “Poots” and “Boss” by those closest to him. Bud is preceded in death by his wife Marilyn McNeel Lee and newborn daughter Meredith Elizabeth Lee as well as his parents, William C. “Buddy” Lee Sr. and Mamie Elizabeth Hull Lee.

A lifelong resident of the Liberty area, Bud graduated from Liberty High School and married his sweetheart, Marilyn on May 8, 1965. Some of his passions included raising cattle with their son, William C. “Bo” Lee III, offshore fishing and working side by side with Marilyn and Bo to run the family business, Lee Real Estate for more than 50 years which also formerly included Lee Insurance Agency. Bud was a member of the Liberty Rotary Club and named a Paul Harris Fellow by The Rotary Foundation. He was heavily involved in building the original arena at the Trinity Valley Exposition along with a handful of other businessmen in the area. Later in life Bud enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren at gymnastics competitions and baseball games.

Bud leaves to cherish his memory, son Bo and wife Michelle Saucier Lee, his grandchildren, Allison Michelle Lee and William C. “Caleb” Lee IV, his sister Linda Lee Mitchell and honored daughter Itamela Dawn Wingfield, along with many other extended family and beloved friends.

Family and friends are invited to Mr. Lee’s Visitation to be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 5 pm until 7 pm and Funeral Service on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 11 am, both at Allison Funeral Service Chapel with Interment to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery. Honoring Bud as pallbearers will be Bo Lee, Caleb Lee, Bob Edwards, Daniel Pratt, Scott Seely and David Worley.