Bobby Glen Veach, 1934–2020

“He had fought the good fight, he had finished his course, he had kept the faith.” Hebrews 4:7. Bob was tired. Bob died Sept. 3, and he is now sitting at the feet of His Savior having accepted Jesus Christ at Rocky Spring Baptist Church in Lisbon, Louisiana, in 1944. He was ordained as a deacon at Lindale Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, and served as a deacon in Robstown First Baptist Church and Hardin Baptist Church. Bob enjoyed camping out with his son, Mark, on Royal Ambassadors “RA” trips.

He and his wife sponsored Youth on Sundays as well as Summer Trips to Glorietta Encampment in the Sangre Christo Mountains of New Mexico. Bob was active on the board of directors in Chamber of Commerce as well as Lions Club in South Texas. Bob grew up in Premont, Texas, and married Anna Mae Plevans of Falfurrias, Texas. Bob was a “people person” and as manager of H.E.B. Grocery he met the public with a smile. His many employees enjoyed working for “Mr. Bob.” Bob worked as an oilfield superintendent, readying many locations for oil/gas sites. In Premont High School, Bob ran track, played softball and the snare drums. Their band performed in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl — State Fair as well as San Antonio Fiesta Days Parades. He attended Texas A&M, Kingsville, then enlisted in the United States Army, trained in the use of 90 MM guns, Nike guided missiles, assigned to guarding the perimeter of Washington, D.C. The family traveled, visiting historic places. They photographed many of the 254 court houses in Texas. One highlight of their adventures was visiting Mount Rushmore and The Battle Field of Little Big Horn.

Surviving: wife of 63 years, Anna Mae Plevans Veach; son Mark and wife Kay Veach, daughter Glenda and Greg Michna and daughter Kathleen Veach Creel. Their grandchildren: Kyle Wayne and wife Charita Creel, Holly and husband Jeffrey Hayes, Joshua Creel, Jeffrey Veach and wife Laudan, Rachel and husband Justin Prop, Jennifer and husband Daniel Sullivan, John Michael Veach, and Vivian Victoria Veach; their great-granddaughters: Lexie, Kylie, Paige Emilie, Addison Brooke, Bailey Denise, Charlee Renee, Harper Faith, Ryan Olivia; and great-grandsons: Wyatt Daniel and Owen Brady. His beloved sister, Myrtle Raye Veach of Nashville, Tennessee. They spoke frequently by phone. Their cousins were his extended family. Reunions were special to Bob and Anna Mae.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Eva Ray Veach. Officiating at the service: Bob’s cousin Bro. Pat Windham, Bro. Tony Hines, Bro. Gideon Watson. Casket bearers: Mark Veach, and grandsons Kyle Wayne Creel and John Michael Veach; cousins Benjamin Conner and Billy Maderer; friends Ed Doolin and Donnie Lyons. Honorary pallbearers: The Carvers, Hardin Baptist Church Deacons and the Men’s Fellowship Bible Class.

Bob spent many happy hours in his workshop constructing swings of cypress. Each spring Bob would donate a swing to Liberty County Aggie Mom’s Club, Bob valued education. For perpetuity there is a Bob Veach Honorary Scholarship. His daughters and granddaughters each have a multi-drawer jewelry chest of cherry wood. His grandchildren have wooden toys, furniture, swings, etc. Then, Bob discovered he had the interest and the talent of carving. His carving buddies met weekly to carve, talk and exchange carving hints.

Special thanks to those wonderful medical staffs at Angels Care, Carl Dahlberg, MD (pulmonary), John Seger, MD (cardiology), Don Callens, MD, Beaumont Hospice Kindred.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 6, at Hardin Baptist Church with services to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.