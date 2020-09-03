That Wild Woman.

Image courtesy of the Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center. The original Liberty Gazette was published from 1855 to 1869, first by Henry Clay Shea, then by Thomas Jefferson Chambers. Chambers operated it 1858-1860 and 1866-1869. Jeff Chambers then launched a newspaper in the 1870s called the Liberty Observer, and in 1887 he founded The Liberty Vindicator.
