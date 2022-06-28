Dan “Danny” Felix Wilson, 69, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2022 at his home in Devers Texas. Surrounded by his wife of 43 years, children, grandchildren and son-in-law‘s who adored him and who he cherished.

Dan was born on June 23, 1952 in Livingston Texas. soon after his birth he was adopted and love tremendously by Basil “Buzzy” Ardele Wilson and Gladys Elmira Wilson of Liberty, TX.

Danny is survived by his wife Tana Wilson of 43 years of La Porte Texas, his son Jackie Wilson and wife Chrissy Wilson, daughter Felicia Roach and husband Joe Roach, daughter Angela Johnson and husband Don “Richie” Johnson, daughter Heather Overby and husband Michael Overby, stepson Alex Symms and wife Alissa Symms, sister Denise Knigge and husband Charles Knigge, 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and two more expected in July.

His family finds comfort in knowing that after a hard fought, 12 year battle with cancer, Danny is now pain free and at peace

