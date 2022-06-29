LCSO Investigates Suspicious Death

On 6/26/2022 at approximately 8:14 pm, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton, Texas for a deceased male. Deputies arrived on scene and found the deceased male outside in front of a wood structure. The deceased male was identified as Melvin Alexander Diaz-Munguia, DOB 01/26/1995. Deputies suspected foul play, and investigators responded to the location. Witnesses were interviewed and evidence was collected at that time.

An autopsy was requested, and it did confirm deputy and investigator suspicions in the death. LCSO investigators, Texas Rangers, and DPS returned to the property located at the 15000 block of SH 321 to continue the investigation. At that time more evidence was collected in reference to the suspicious death as well as some follow up interviews.

While at the location Jose Luis Garcia, DOB 06/06/1975 was arrested for Interference with Police Duties. Garcia resides in one of the houses located on the property where Diaz-Munguia was found.

Details of the investigation are being withheld at this time as it is ongoing, and updates will be released as they become available.