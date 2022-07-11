Daniel Walsh

Daniel “Trevor” Kenneth Walsh passed away unexpectedly on June 15, 2022, at the age of 75. His sudden and untimely death is a shock to all of those who know and love him and will be difficult, if not impossible, from which to recover.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 15, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Both will be held at Brenham Memorial Chapel with graveside interment to follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Chappell Hill.

Known by Trevor, he was born on July 14, 1946, in Sunderland, England to Agnes and Alfred Walsh. The youngest of three, he was the apple of his mother’s eye and was often up to mischief with the local boys. His childhood was a magical one that included getting out of school early in the spring to pick blackberries and currants, gathering periwinkles from the sea cliffs at low tide, and many incredible family meals always featuring loads of mashed potatoes and brown gravy. After earning a degree in Engineering, Trevor began work in the oil industry first with laying pipeline in the North Sea on the Viking Piper and then throughout the world with various companies until he founded his own, Fabrication and Construction Services, in Dayton, Texas in 1998.

While working in Libya, he met the love of his life, Patti, in Tripoli on December 12, 1971. They were to spend the rest of their lives together, celebrating 41 years of marriage, until Patti’s untimely death on December 15, 2018, from which he never recovered. Affectionately known as “Trap” amongst colleagues and friends in the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, he was known for his generosity, attention to detail, and lending a helping hand even to competitors. In both his business and personal life, he was giving to a fault and prided himself on his dedication to providing for those he loved; family was everything to him. Despite being born British, Trevor was a true patriot, an adamant supporter of all things American and especially devoted to Texas. He considered Texas his true home and, much like the well-known bumper sticker, often remarked “I wasn’t born here but I got here as fast as I could.” He had a great sense of humor and treated everyone he met with kindness and equality. He loved animals and was a lifelong dog and cat dad and grandpa and a supporter of several rescues. He was a proud Aggie dad and grandpa. Both he and his youngest grandson Patrick Aidan lived for facetiming each other often having “Bug and Grampy time” multiple times a day; they adored one another and were set to spend the summer together until Trevor’s sudden death.

Trevor’s shocking, unexpected, and untimely death has left a void that will never be filled. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Agnes Walsh, sister Beryl Duck, eldest stepdaughter Renee’ Jowhari, beloved wife Patti Walsh, and brother-in-law Jeff Blanchard. He is survived by his daughter Courtney Walsh and stepdaughter Susan Wilmoth, grandchildren Alex and Taylor Heysquierdo and Patrick Aidan Walsh-Kelly, sister-in-law Sharon Blanchard, niece Dina Cormia, nephew-in-law Matthew Cormia, and great nieces Sydney, Kate, and Ava Cormia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Trevor’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Russell Rescue, Inc., and Colonel Potter’s Rescue, all of which he was a strong supporter.

Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833 979.836.3611 Memories may be shared at www.brenhammemorialchapel.com.