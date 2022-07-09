Vernon Troy Pickard went to his eternal home on July 5th, 2022, at the age of 93. Vernon was born to Viro and Dora Pickard on March 9th, 1929 in McCloud, Oklahoma. As a child, Vernon traveled the country as his father and uncles undertook many different and exciting occupations.

Vernon met his wife, Virginia in 1962 in California. They married later that year and went on to have three children, Troy, Ronnie and Hollie. They also traveled and lived in California, South Dakota and East Texas, when they finally settled in Hull, Texas.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving father, Vernon also loved beekeeping, woodworking and tinkering with cars. Throughout his entire life, Vernon held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. Vernon’s work ethic was one to admire, as he set the gold standard both in providing for his family and in serving wherever needed as a member of the Liberty Church of Christ.

Vernon was also a decorated veteran, serving in the United States Air Force and received the Bronze Star for his service during the Korean War.

Vernon joins his parents and brothers/sisters in Paradise. He is survived by his six children: Troy, Ronnie, Hollie, Alvin, Susan and Cindy. Twelve grandchildren, including those that lived very close, Jenna, Cami and Tristan. Vernon was also blessed with numerous great grandchildren.

Serving the family by honoring as pallbearers will be Tristan Strickhausen, Brooks McKelroy, River Lucy, and Ken Coleman. Honorary pallbearers will be Walden David and Barry Jones.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Monday, July 11th, 2022, at Liberty Church of Christ, 3201 N. Main Street in Liberty, Texas. A funeral service will follow at 11am, at the church, with Elder Don Taylor officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park Cemetery, 2421 N Hwy 146, in Dayton, Texas.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.sterlingfuneralhome.com