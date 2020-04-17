David Lawrence “Dabo” Hickman, 1972-2020

David Lawrence “Dabo” Hickman, 47, of Daisetta. left this world for his journey home on Tuesday, April 14, surrounded by his loving family at home. David was born Oct. 9, 1972 to Jody Hickman and Margie Gandy Hickman in Liberty.

He graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School in 1992 and immediately went to work in the oil and gas industry. He was self-employed and was a hard worker. He worked 365 days a year to provide for his family. He met the love of his life, Andrea “Andi” Jordan Hickman, in middle school and they have been inseparable since. They have raised two beautiful children, Brady Allen and Lauren Jill, whom he loved dearly. David was a jack of all trades and could do anything if it involved working with his hands.

He spent many years and hours coaching youth league sports because he loved doing it and he loved the kids. He had nicknames for quite a few of them and those nicknames are carried on today. David never met a stranger and would give his last dollar to someone in need. He would offer help and lend a hand to anyone that needed it. His hobbies were spending time at the deer lease with family, watching the Dallas Cowboys, trips to the lake, and anything his children were involved in. Just recently he had developed a joy for cooking. He would share recipes of what he was going to try next. David was loved by all he came into contact with throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Andrea “Andi” Hickman; his son, Brady Allen Hickman; his daughter, Lauren Jill Hickman; his parents, Jody Hickman and Margie Gandy Hickman; sister, Amy Hickman (Scotty); sister, Tammy Thaxton (Eric); all of whom are from Daisetta, Texas. Also to cherish his memories are sister-in-law, Sara Green (Chris); nieces whom he adored, Brooklyn, Madison and London, who kindly referred to him as Uncle Dave; and father-in-law, David Jordan, all of Crowley, Texas; mother-in-law, Theresa Hunt (Rusty) of Hull, Texas; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Honoring David as pallbearers are Johnny Downs, Howard Fregia, Raymond Hickman, Darrell Bean, Chris Green, Brian Richardson, Clint Baucum and Michael Watson.

Honorary pallbearers are Erwin Watson, Scotty Baucum, Blake Richardson, James Burchfield, Brandon Downs and Beth Johnson

There will be a private family gathering for David due to regulations we must follow at this time, please respect this. The family will plan a memorial at a later date so all that loved him can attend and celebrate with us what a great man he was.