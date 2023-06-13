David Onie Edmonds, 75, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Liberty. He was born on December 14, 1947, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Lee C. and Ruth C. Johnson Edmonds. David was a member of North Main Street Baptist Church in Liberty. He was happily retired from Scurlock Premium in Hardin.

David proudly served his country in the United States Army third infantry, where he was not only a sharpshooter but a truck driver as well. He was honorably discharged and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.

David pursued many interests, some of which included his avid love for racing. He had a 2011 Ford Mustang named White Lightening that he raced. Unfortunately he lost his beloved White Lightening in a terrible car accident. He soon replaced it with another Ford Mustang in which he had fully converted into a race car having NOS added to it as well.

David loved to be outdoors, whether it was doing yard work or just tinkering. He was the type that had to be busy doing something. He eventually bought a tractor, in which he didn’t need according to his family. Riding on the tractor soon turned into buying gravel and dirt to be spread. A short time later, he gave that tractor to his sister, and a new one appeared at the house surprising his family a second time.

David loved his wife very deeply, always making sure she knew just how important she was to him. He was an amazing husband, and father to his children. David worked extremely hard to make sure they had everything they ever wanted or needed. He was naturally a happy man, who truly loved life itself. David was the most selfless person you would ever meet. He was always looking for ways to lend a hand to someone in need. David will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and his niece Tammy Lucas. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his loving wife Maria Edmonds of 55 years; his children Angel Castor and husband Tommy of Liberty, Brian Edmonds of Hankamer, Lisa Ames and husband Greg of Bellville, and Davie Edmonds of Moss Hill; his grandchildren Heather Spencer of Liberty, Dylan Louviere of Liberty, Jessica Edmonds of Hankamer, Shelby Calhoun and husband Chris of Hardin, Dalton Ames and wife Esy of Bellville, Alexis Spurgeon and husband David of Saratoga, Brooke Edmonds and wife Rachel of Liberty, Taylor Richardson and husband Ty of Liberty; his great-grandchildren Bradley Spencer of liberty, Case and Aubree Calhoun of Hardin, James and Savannah Spurgeon, and Hayson, Corban and Karson Richardson of Liberty; his sister Janyce Lee and husband Michael of Livingston; his numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Brian Edmonds, Davie Edmonds, Tommy Castor, Greg Ames, Chris Calhoun and Dalton Ames. Honorary pallbearers are Angel Castor and Lisa Ames.