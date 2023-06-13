Williamson retires after 25 years with Calvary Baptist

CLEVELAND - Pastor Carl Williamson took the pulpit at Calvary Baptist Church one final time on Sunday, June 4. After 25 years of powerful sermons and heartfelt guidance, Williamson is retiring a happy man.

Williamson grew up in a Christian household and he knew early on that he wanted to hold those same values close as he ventured into adulthood.

"I knew that God had something for me to do," said Williamson. "I started praying about it and I just knew that he wanted me to serve him."

Mentors like Pastor Herman Coe and Joe David Saffle encouraged his calling throughout his life and provided learning experiences that Williamson considers invaluable.

Williamson attended East Texas Baptist University, where he studied sociology and religion, which would further prepare him for his future. He began to pastor at his first church at the age of 26 and served as a youth minister and a minister of discipleship.

"People are important. God loves people and I knew he could choose to use me to love people," said Williamson.

While serving as pastor at Bear Creek Baptist Church in the 80s, a Calvary Baptist Church member made a phone call that would change the course of Williamson's life.

Williamson, along with his wife Sandy, was in the process of having a home built when the call came in and had no intention of uprooting from his current location.

"They asked me to come preach just once," said Williamson. "When I was driving back from Cleveland, I heard God in an audible voice. He told me to quit talking and start listening. So that's what I did."

The house plans were abandoned as Williamson and his wife chose, instead, to plant roots in Cleveland to serve the community and the congregants at Calvary Baptist Church.

Williamson admits that retiring is bittersweet, but says that he knew it was time for him to step aside. He is also adamant in his plans to still be of service to anyone within the community who might need guidance.

"I know that God has more for me and I know that I can still serve him. God has been awful good to me," said Williamson. "There are lots of reasons I shouldn't have been a pastor but he called on me and I am so thankful that he did."



