David Wayne Fuchs, 1957-2020

David Wayne Fuchs, 63, of Hearne, Texas, passed away Sept. 8.

David was born to Wayne and Joyce Fuchs on July 15, 1957 in Hearne, Texas. He grew up in Daisetta and moved back to Hearne in 1985. David was retired from Innovative Services of Bryan. David loved hunting, music, and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was father and stepfather to 10 children: Jessica, Faith, Mandy, Jenny, Michael, James, Stephen, Aubrey, Charlton and Sterling. He was grandfather to Judah, Tuff, Bowen and Payton; Anthony, Kaylee and Karlee; Hanna and Hunter; Taylor, Kori, Kinley and Grant; Kellan and Elyssa; Dylan, Mali, Zane and Mason; Kaleb, Kingston and Kobe.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Joyce; his brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Judy.

Carrying on David’s memory in their hearts will be his wife, Cathy; sons, Michael, James, Stephen, Aubrey, Charlton and Sterling; daughters, Jessica, Faith, Mandy and Jenny; three sisters and brothers-in-law, JoAnne and Ron, Linda and Bruce, Christine and Wayne; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Officiating the ceremony will be Kevin Basham of Tyler, Texas. Honorary pallbearers for David are David Gilbert, James Fuchs, Gerald Gibson, Rick Rudd, Weldon McCreight, Norm Handlin, Wayne Cantrell and Judd Hare.

Friends are invited to help celebrate David’s life at a memorial service held at the Memorial Funeral Home, 802 South Main in Hearne on Sept. 25, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Brazos Valley.

The family wishes to thank Hospice Brazos Valley for all the wonderful care, support and love they gave to David during his illness. They would also like to thank friends who loved and supported and prayed for him during his illness.