Leo Murl Glass, 1938–2020

Leo Murl Glass, 81, of Missouri City passed away Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Houston. He was born Dec. 7, 1938 in Baytown to parents, James Glass and Rhoda Greer Glass.

Leo had resided in Missouri City since 1990 and was a prior resident of Dayton and Houston. He was a former member of First Baptist Church and a 1957 graduate of Dayton High School. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Mr. Glass worked in the oil and gas industry.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Edgar Glass, Frank Glass, J.C. Glass, Laura Lee Green and Marie Prigmore. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Karen Tippit Glass; sons, Paul Glass and wife Janet and David Glass and wife Celeste; grandchildren, Jennifer Glass McKellop and husband Rick, Paul Michael Glass and wife Julie, Allyson Glass and husband Fahri Ehrkenekl, Susannah Thomas and husband Harrison, Andrew Glass and wife Amelia and Allen Glass and wife Ana; 13 great-grandchildren, Addison, Leo, Lilly, Ricky, Anna Belle, Evie, Ela, Eren, Taner, Jeremiah, Turner, Leah and Gabriel; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private family graveside was held at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.