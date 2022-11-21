Dennis Earl Harmon, 69, a lifelong resident of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Groves, Texas. He was born on February 13, 1953, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Thomas Earl and Verna Mae Janowski Harmon.

Dennis worked as a janitor for Liberty ISD for a few years. He also liked to cut firewood and sell it to those in the community. Dennis enjoyed the outdoors and riding his bike. He was an avid gardener with a tremendous green thumb. Dennis could plant a stick in the ground and it would have flowers on it in no time at all. He really like spending time at home finding things to keep him busy.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his siblings Carolyn Nunley and husband Jerry of Broaddus, Texas and Gary Byars of Fort Worth; his nieces and nephews Wesley Wayne Frazier and wife Donna, Maria Cramer, Thomas Frazier and wife Sandy, Debra Langham and husband Gary, Angie Griffin, Lewis Goodman and Jenifer Johnson and husband Patrick; his great-nieces and great-nephews Danny Wayne and Krystina Frazier, Austin, Landon, Logan and Ellie Cramer, Layne, Jody Frazier and Tehya Burns; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Dennis’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

