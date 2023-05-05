Donald George “Troy” Frewin, 78, of Liberty passed away on May 3, 2023, at home, surrounded by family after a battle with cancer.

Don was born on March 14, 1945, and adopted shortly after birth by the late Walter and Charlotte (Bowman) Frewin in Brantford, Ontario, Canada.

He crossed the border from Niagara Falls and ended up in New York for a period of time. He then hot-footed it to Texas as soon as he could talk his parents into it. The community of Hardin welcomed him and his family and became a familiar face at Frewin’s Big Star Supermarket. After graduating from Hardin High School, Don joined the United States Marine Corps from 1966-1969 and became a part of the 1st Battalion 9th Marines “The Walking Dead” unit.

While in the service, Don met and married his first wife and from the short marriage came his pride and joy, his son Michael. Upon returning to Houston, he met the love of his life, Carol and married on September 10, 1983. He had multiple jobs including Outside Parts Salesman for Helfman Ford with special help from his grandson Brian. Don worked in Houston for 35 years before retiring to the quiet countryside of Hardin. Don was an avid supporter of the Hardin Hornets as he attended many sporting events throughout the years. After retirement, Don was known around the community and surrounding areas of Houston as “Santa” for 16 years bringing the holiday spirit to everyone he met.

He could light up any room with his quick-witted jokes. To him, every person was just a friend he hadn’t met yet. Family meant the world to him. He was truly one of a kind in all the right ways.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his two sisters Beth Conway and Beverly McCormick; three brothers Donnie Gilbert, Bill Frewin, and Walt Frewin.

His life will always be remembered by his loving wife, Carol (Arre) Frewin of 49 years; son Michael (Debbie) Frewin of Newark, Ohio; stepdaughter Lisa Garza of Liberty, Texas; brothers Doug (Ida) Gilbert of Canada, Rick Gilbert of Canada, Dennis Gilbert of Canada, Barry Gilbert of Canada, Jake Gilbert of Canada; grandchildren Brian (Lizzie) Estrada of Katy, Texas, Kristina (Jarrod) Justice of Newark, Ohio, Brandon (Mary) Frewin of Mont Belvieu, Texas, Ericka Frewin of Newark, Ohio, Cameron Frewin of Hebron, Ohio; great-grandchildren Jakob Franze, Katelyn and Shelby Justice; and numerous other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Visitation: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 6-8 pm at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty, Texas

Visitation: Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 12-1 pm at Hardin Methodist Church in Hardin, Texas

Celebration of Life: Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 1 pm at Hardin Methodist Church in Hardin, Texas with interment services to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery.

The last goodbye is the hardest one to say!

Services are under the direction of Allison Funeral Service. Online condolences can be made at www.allisonfuneralservices.com