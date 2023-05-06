LIBERTY COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
VOTING TOTALS
City of Cleveland
City of Cleveland Mayor
Danny Lee 310
Robert W. Wolfe II 220
Rodney E. Harrison 28
City of Cleveland Council Position 1 (THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF)
Julius Buckley 168
Brent McWaters 145
Durlene Davis 217
City of Cleveland Council Position 2
Roscoe Warrick Jr. 316
Jack Wieghat 162
James Franklin 69
City of Dayton
City of Dayton Mayor
Martin A. Mudd 319
Mike George 177
City of Dayton Council Member Position 5
Ron Peroni 214
Valorie J. Barton 255
City of Dayton Council Member Position 1
Sherial L. Lawson 278
Josh Townsend 214
City of Plum Grove
City of Plum Grove Council Position 1 (TIED)
Deborah Ann Bell 32
Rodney Walker 32
City of Plum Grove Council Position 3
Froy Ortiz 29
Danielle Enloe 34
City of Plum Grove Council Position 5
Diana Chunn 14
Kevin Lee 25
City of Kenefick
City of Kenefick Alderman Position 1
Mike Taylor 15
Joel Fingleman 17
City of Kenefick Alderman Position 5
Rory Handley Herbert 21
Allen Anderson 7
*SPECIAL ELECTION
City of Kenefick Alderman Position 3
Marlee Goodman 9
Marty Cole 19
City of Ames
City of Ames Mayor
Barbara L. Domain 68
Cornelius Gilmore 62
City Council, Position 3
Eddie White 68
Rudy Cole 62
City of Ames City Council, Position 5
Reggie Rollins, Jr. 58
Audrey Harrison 72
City of Daisetta
City Council Position 4
Vorice “Scotty” Baucum 6
Chancie Baile 15
City of Liberty
City of Liberty Council Member (TOP 3 VOTERS WIN A PLACE ON COUNCIL)
Libby Simonson 173
John Hebert Jr. 306
Dennis Beasley 152
Patti Barrow 146
Cleveland Independent School District (LIBERTY COUNTY ONLY)
Cleveland Independent School District Trustee, Position 6
Deborah “Wendy” McNair 432
Aaron Montesnieto 217
Dayton Independent School District
Dayton Independent
School District Board of Trustees Position 3
Davalyn Newsome 146
Thomas Payne 497
Devers Independent School District Trustee Position 5
Jake Pennington 19
Seth Traywick 56
Hardin Independent School District
Hardin Independent School District Trustee, Place 6
Elaine Tidwell 190
Christopher Mccarty 199
Hardin Independent School District Trustee, Place 7
Michelle Hotaling 253
Amy Addison 139