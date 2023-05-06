Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Donald George “Troy” Frewin
LIBERTY COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

VOTING TOTALS 

City of Cleveland 

City of Cleveland Mayor 

Danny Lee 310 

Robert W. Wolfe II 220 

Rodney E. Harrison  28 

 

City of Cleveland Council Position 1 (THERE WILL BE A RUNOFF) 

Julius Buckley 168 

Brent McWaters 145 

Durlene Davis 217 

 

City of Cleveland Council Position 2  

Roscoe Warrick Jr. 316 

Jack Wieghat 162 

James Franklin 69 

 

City of Dayton 

City of Dayton Mayor  

Martin A. Mudd 319 

Mike George 177 

 

City of Dayton Council Member Position 5 

Ron Peroni 214 

Valorie J. Barton  255 

 

City of Dayton Council Member Position 1  

Sherial L. Lawson 278 

Josh Townsend 214 

 

 

City of Plum Grove 

City of Plum Grove Council Position 1 (TIED) 

Deborah Ann Bell 32 

Rodney Walker 32 

 

City of Plum Grove Council Position 3  

Froy Ortiz 29 

Danielle Enloe 34 

 

City of Plum Grove Council Position 5  

Diana Chunn 14 

Kevin Lee 25 

 

City of Kenefick 

City of Kenefick Alderman Position 1  

Mike Taylor 15 

Joel Fingleman 17 

 

City of Kenefick Alderman Position 5 

Rory Handley Herbert 21 

Allen Anderson 7 

 

*SPECIAL ELECTION 

City of Kenefick Alderman Position 3 

Marlee Goodman 9 

Marty Cole 19 

 

City of Ames 

City of Ames Mayor  

Barbara L. Domain 68 

Cornelius Gilmore  62 

 

City Council, Position 3  

Eddie White 68 

Rudy Cole 62 

 

City of Ames City Council, Position 5  

Reggie Rollins, Jr. 58 

Audrey Harrison 72 

 

City of Daisetta  

City Council Position 4 

Vorice “Scotty” Baucum 6 

Chancie Baile 15 

 

City of Liberty 

City of Liberty Council Member (TOP 3 VOTERS WIN A PLACE ON COUNCIL) 

Libby Simonson 173 

John Hebert Jr. 306 

Dennis Beasley 152 

Patti Barrow 146 

 

Cleveland Independent School District  (LIBERTY COUNTY ONLY) 

Cleveland Independent School District Trustee, Position 6  

Deborah “Wendy” McNair 432 

Aaron Montesnieto  217 

 

Dayton Independent School District  

Dayton Independent 

School District Board of Trustees Position 3  

Davalyn Newsome 146 

Thomas Payne 497 

 

Devers Independent School District Trustee Position 5 

Jake Pennington 19 

Seth Traywick 56 

 

Hardin Independent School District  

Hardin Independent School District Trustee, Place 6 

Elaine Tidwell 190 

Christopher Mccarty  199 

 

Hardin Independent School District Trustee, Place 7 

Michelle Hotaling 253 

Amy Addison 139 

 

 

