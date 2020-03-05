Dorothy Evelyn Crutchfield, 1924-2020

Dorothy Evelyn Crutchfield, 95, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, in her cottage home in Yancey County, North Carolina.

Dorothy was born Oct. 13, 1924 in Liberty, where she lived until 1988, when she moved to Roseville, Virginia, to be near her family there. In 2010, Dorothy moved to Yancey County, again to join her family who had moved here from California in 1996.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her former husband, Paul Crutchfield. They had two children: Paul (Bubba) Crutchfield and Candace Griffiths. Bubba and his wife, Susan, who lived in Yancey County from 1996 to 2017, now live at Incline Village, Nevada. Candace and he husband, John Griffiths, live in Redcliff, Queensland, Australia.

Dorothy is also survived by her grandson: Chris Crutchfield and his wife, Laurie, and their daughter: Chase, who lives in Sacramento, California; her grandson: Scott and his wife, Amy and their daughter: Ella Grace, who lives in Midland, Texas; and her granddaughter: Kelly, who also lives in Midland.

Dorothy remained very close to her two sisters: Wilda Jett, who passed away several years ago and Kathleen Waldrop.

Dorothy made friends very easily, and when she made a friend she kept that person close to her regardless of her physical distance. Because of that, Dorothy will be remembered by many in Liberty, Texas;Roseville, California; and in Yancey County.

Especially important to Dorothy over the past few years has been her special relationship with her neighbors. Mike and Michelle Williams, Harold and Norma Johnson, Tim and Jane Faulkner, Bill and Amal Horniak and John and Sue Pregartner became Dorothy’s second family. Each of these people were dearly loved by Dorothy and she received their loving kindness in return. Their bond was strong and it will be everlasting. While not nearby neighbors, Linda Thacker, Melanie Garrett and Sharon Morrow, through their kindness, love and care also were part of Dorothy’s Yancey County family. Many, many other people in Yancey County made sure that Dorothy felt loved, admired and appreciated. She remembers you now for all you meant to her during her time in Yancey County.

Dorothy passed comfortably and at peace. She was attended by Dr. Kelly Rothe and a very special group of ladies who work with Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ride. In deep appreciation of the care given by this team of ladies, Dorothy’s family has established a memorial fund in her honor at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Inc., 236 Hospital Drive, Spruce Pine, NC 28777.

Honoring Dorothy’s request, there will be no public services.

