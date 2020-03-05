Edna Mae Hartt Crawford, 1920-2020

Edna Mae Hartt Crawford passed away on March 3, just weeks before her 100th birthday. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was born on the family farm near Garrison, Texas, to Samuel A. and Belle Boatman Hartt.

Edna received her early education in one room schoolhouses in Nacogdoches County. After graduating from eighth grade, she lived with extended family in Nacogdoches, which had the nearest high school. This enabled her, by the age of 16, to become the first high school graduate in her family. She then attended Stephen F. Austin University. She began her career in a one room schoolhouse teaching first through eighth graders. During the 1950s, Edna earned her master’s degree from the University of Houston. She was a dedicated educator for a total of 38 years. The bulk of her service was spent teaching home economics at Liberty High School.

Edna met and married her husband, Jack Dempsey Crawford, in 1945, shortly after his return from WWII service in the Pacific. They were married in Beaumont on Dec. 21, 1945. Over the next two years they were blessed with two sons, first Jack, then Jimmy.

Edna and Dempsey lived in Liberty for 37 years. Following their retirements, they moved to Linden, Texas, in 1987 to be near friends and family. Edna was a member of the Linden United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday School until health issues prevented her active involvement. Edna excelled in all facets of homemaking, from making beautiful clothing for her children and grandchildren to lovingly preparing delicious meals for dear friends and family.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Belle Hartt; her husband, Jack D. Crawford; and her sister, Ada Vae Weatherly. She is survived by her son, Jack N. Crawford of Linden; son, Jimmy Crawford and wife, Kathryn of Conroe; as well as her granddaughter, Stacey French and her husband, Dan, of Dallas; and her grandson, Brett Crawford and his wife, Kristy, of Alexander, Maine. Edna also leaves six great-grandchildren: Brady, Graham, Henry and Caroline French, as well as Audrey and Liam Crawford. Also mourning her passing is a sister and brother-in-law, Bennie Jean and Bill Stanaland of Garrison; a sister-in-law, Helen Crawford; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you for the loving and devoted care given to Edna over the last several years by Margaret Johnson and Rhonda Harris.

There will be a visitation held for Edna Crawford Friday, March 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home at 202 N. Main, Linden, Texas. A graveside service and burial will be at the Holly Springs Cemetery in Garrison, Texas, on Saturday, March 7, at 12:30 p.m. and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden.