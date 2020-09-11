Elgin Wayne Fregia, 1943–2020

Elgin Wayne Fregia, 77, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10. Elgin was born on Aug. 1, 1943, in Liberty County, Texas, to parents Julius Fregia and Edna Mae Aldrich who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife, Barbara Fregia; sister, Nell Butler; and brother, Julius Edward Fregia.

Elgin was a great man who loved his family dearly. He was a man of his word and could always be depended on to keep his promises. A patriotic man, Elgin enjoyed drinking coffee, reading and listening to old country music. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Elgin is survived by his daughter, Melody Fregia; sister, Glenda Watson and husband Charles; nieces, Wendi Estep and husband Gary, and Hayli Barrier and husband Justin; nephew, Matthew Watson and wife Rebbekah; along with numerous great nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

All arrangements for Mr. Fregia are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting allisonfuneralservice.com.