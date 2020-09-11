Alice Mae Caballero-Campbell, 1940-2020

Alice Mae Caballero-Campbell, affectionately known as Big Momma by many, was born on Sept. 14, 1940 in Liberty to Gertrude Godfrey and Emanuel Caballero. She passed peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of her four daughters on Sept. 7.

For over 40 years, she compassionately and tirelessly served as the preeminent senior care provider in Liberty County. Her calling started with her care for the Woods sisters who were known globally for founding the Muscular Dystrophy Foundation. This period would leave an indelible mark on her life-long profession. Caregiving was more than a job. It was her passion. Big Momma recognized this as a gift from the Lord and she fully committed to faithfully serving. Throughout the years, Big Momma proudly recanted the stories of the delicate care and attention to detail required to care for the Woods sisters to her standards. She instilled the passion for caregiving in her daughter, Helen, who followed in her mother’s footsteps.

Big Momma blessed many families with a level of care that only she could provide. She considered everyone she cared for family and nothing was more important to Big Momma than family. She was not only a mother to her children, but provided that same level of nurturing and love to her nieces and nephews who she adored as her own. She loved without prejudice and without end. If her family loved you, you had a place in Big Momma’s heart forever along with a seat at her table. The kitchen was her oasis and her family enjoying the fruits of that labor together was her bliss. You could taste the love in each scratch made lemon pound cake or impromptu Sunday feast. Her famous chicken salad and sweet tea was the cornerstone of family baby showers. Her chicken ‘n dumplings melted any concerns away. Her lemon pound cake, attempted by many, perfected only by Gabby (grandchild) would instantly make your mouth water when you smelled that unforgettable sweet, buttery, citrus delicacy. With a critical eye, she would instruct on how to make the perfect pound cake, “Fold it in.” You could truly taste and see the goodness of her love.

She delighted in every moment to nurture, love, encourage and celebrate all the accomplishments of her family, especially the children. Always hours early and seated in the front row was the only way she would accept to support her family. She even traveled to California to watch her grandson, Brandon, compete in the junior Olympics. She could often be heard saying, “If I could have a house full of children, I would.”

Her devotion to the Catholic church began as a small child. Without a family car, she walked with her family from Liberty to Ames to attend weekly mass. She carried this devotion to her children as they would later walk to mass as members of Immaculate Conception Church (ICC). She would frequently say, “I was born Catholic. I was raised Catholic. I am going to die Catholic.” Over the years, she delighted in the activities of the church providing scratch made pecan pies and pound cakes for the church booth for TVE and other celebrations. Her abundant faith inspired her late husband Johnny Campbell to join her as a parishioner at ICC. To their union a daughter, Monica was born.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Emanuel Caballero and Gertrude Godfrey; her husband Johnny Campbell; her son, Clarence “Ray” Caballero; her siblings, Robert Conrad, Mike Godfrey, Mary Jane Vasquez, Albert “Sleepy” Paul, Simon Conrad, Bernadine Caballero; and her grandchildren, Danielle and David II.

She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Rosetta Mallet, Ann Randolph, Helen Ruth Caballero, Monica Barnes (Randolph); her brothers, Jerry Caballero, Johnny Caballero, and Joe Caballero; her 15 grandchildren, Noel, Rebecca, Allyson, Brandon, Porsha, Leslie, David III, Abina, Gabrielle, Darien, Isaiah, Emily, Sierra, Shane and Randolph III; 11 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Noel III, Destiny, Duaine Jr., Mercedes, Bentley, Shane, Avelynn, Peyton, Parker and Elijah; 1 great-great grandchild, Blake and many nieces, nephews and honorary family.

She ran her race. She finished strong. She received her Victor’s crown. Faithful servant your work here is done.

Pall Bearers: Donald Caballero, Patrick Caballero, Ronnie Caballero, Noel Mallet Jr., Noel Mallet III, Darien Mallet and Isaiah Jones.

Honorary Pall Bearers: Johnny Wayne Caballero, Brandon Caballero, David Randolph III, Lourdes Aguilar, Barry Winkler, Alonzo Hazel, Duaine Harris Sr., Russell Penn IV, Randolph Barnes Jr. and David Burrell.